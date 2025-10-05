Truist Financial Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in AB Ultra Short Income ETF $YEAR

Truist Financial Corp trimmed its stake in AB Ultra Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YEAR – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 214,678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,990 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.73% of AB Ultra Short Income ETF worth $10,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of AB Ultra Short Income ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the period. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AB Ultra Short Income ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of AB Ultra Short Income ETF by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 8,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of AB Ultra Short Income ETF by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc now owns 8,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Finally, USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AB Ultra Short Income ETF by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares during the period.

Shares of YEAR opened at $50.55 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.55. AB Ultra Short Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.10 and a fifty-two week high of $50.82.

The Ab Ultra Short Income ETF (YEAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to government and corporate ultra-short-term bonds from the United States. The fund seeks to maintain a dollar-weighted average duration of less than one year.

