Truist Financial Corp Lowers Stock Position in CVS Health Corporation $CVS

Truist Financial Corp lowered its position in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 208,871 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 3,472 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $14,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 119.8% in the first quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 455 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 78.3% in the second quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC now owns 460 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 418.9% in the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 467 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

CVS opened at $77.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $98.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.65, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $70.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.33. CVS Health Corporation has a twelve month low of $43.56 and a twelve month high of $79.20.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $98.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.87 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.17% and a return on equity of 10.51%. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.83 earnings per share. CVS Health has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.300-6.400 EPS. Equities analysts expect that CVS Health Corporation will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 23rd will be given a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 23rd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.30%.

In other news, Director Anne A. Finucane sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.02, for a total value of $532,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 22,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,573,519.12. This trade represents a 25.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CVS shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Bernstein Bank decreased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Baird R W upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CVS Health presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.25.

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

