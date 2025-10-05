Truist Financial Corp Purchases 14,187 Shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF $DFCF

Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 286,228 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,187 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF were worth $12,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DFCF. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the first quarter worth about $207,000. City State Bank lifted its holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 17.2% in the first quarter. City State Bank now owns 268,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,293,000 after buying an additional 39,438 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,377,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 209,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,824,000 after buying an additional 2,145 shares during the period. Finally, 25 LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. 25 LLC now owns 12,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFCF opened at $42.87 on Friday. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a one year low of $40.56 and a one year high of $43.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.06.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (DFCF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation from a broad, actively managed portfolio of global investment-grade fixed income securities. DFCF was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

