Truist Financial Corp Raises Stake in Energy Transfer LP $ET

Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 789,108 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $14,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ET. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the 2nd quarter worth $168,917,000. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 75,353,994 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,400,831,000 after purchasing an additional 8,613,645 shares during the period. Commerce Bank purchased a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the 1st quarter worth $92,607,000. Energy Income Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 23,120,066 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $429,802,000 after purchasing an additional 2,471,401 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the 1st quarter worth $44,876,000. 38.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Energy Transfer

In other Energy Transfer news, Director Kelcy L. Warren acquired 1,350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.36 per share, for a total transaction of $23,436,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 69,178,477 shares in the company, valued at $1,200,938,360.72. The trade was a 1.99% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Energy Transfer from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Scotiabank began coverage on Energy Transfer in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 target price (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Energy Transfer in a research note on Monday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

Energy Transfer Price Performance

ET stock opened at $16.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.54. Energy Transfer LP has a 1 year low of $14.60 and a 1 year high of $21.45.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32. The company had revenue of $19.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.07 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 5.80%.Energy Transfer’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 8th. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 102.33%.

About Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

