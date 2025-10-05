Truist Financial Corp Raises Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF $EFAV

Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report) by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 134,221 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,297 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.21% of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF worth $11,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFAV. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 210.5% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 240,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,734,000 after buying an additional 162,996 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $10,429,000. Elevation Capital Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $9,702,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 309.0% in the 1st quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 111,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,716,000 after buying an additional 84,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 461,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,923,000 after buying an additional 79,604 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Up 22.0%

BATS EFAV opened at $85.32 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.73. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $69.19 and a twelve month high of $85.52. The stock has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 0.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

