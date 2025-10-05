Truist Financial Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in TC Energy Corporation $TRP

Truist Financial Corp reduced its stake in TC Energy Corporation (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 225,612 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 13,981 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $11,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in TC Energy by 1.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 915,241 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $43,209,000 after purchasing an additional 10,227 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of TC Energy by 77.7% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,299 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Wealthstar Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TC Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $432,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of TC Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $776,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of TC Energy by 222.2% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. 83.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TC Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:TRP opened at $55.16 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.62. TC Energy Corporation has a 1-year low of $43.51 and a 1-year high of $55.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $57.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.75.

TC Energy Increases Dividend

TC Energy ( NYSE:TRP Get Free Report ) (TSE:TRP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.03. TC Energy had a net margin of 28.98% and a return on equity of 11.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TC Energy Corporation will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 29th will be issued a $0.6148 dividend. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.5%. This is an increase from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 29th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 84.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TRP. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of TC Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. US Capital Advisors lowered shares of TC Energy from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of TC Energy in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of TC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TC Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.00.

About TC Energy

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

