Truist Financial Corp Sells 111,585 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF $VCLT

Truist Financial Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT – Free Report) by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 186,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 111,585 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.14% of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $14,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VCLT. Beacon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. SSA Swiss Advisors AG purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 618.1% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 921 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VCLT opened at $77.77 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $76.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.04. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $70.61 and a 52 week high of $80.22.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.3292 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.1%.

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

