Truist Financial Corp Sells 11,819 Shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF $HTRB

Truist Financial Corp decreased its position in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 447,939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,819 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.75% of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF worth $15,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MBE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC now owns 78,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,671,000 after purchasing an additional 2,797 shares during the period. Legacy Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Legacy Solutions LLC now owns 73,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares during the period. Strategic Planning Group LLC grew its position in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Strategic Planning Group LLC now owns 175,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares in the last quarter. Park Capital Management LLC WI grew its position in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Park Capital Management LLC WI now owns 879,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,775,000 after purchasing an additional 18,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 352,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,949,000 after buying an additional 12,651 shares in the last quarter.

Hartford Total Return Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF stock opened at $34.38 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.77. Hartford Total Return Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $32.88 and a 12-month high of $34.67.

About Hartford Total Return Bond ETF

The Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (HTRB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a wide array of global fixed income instruments considered attractive from a total-return perspective, with current income as a secondary goal.

