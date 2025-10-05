Truist Financial Corp Sells 12,591 Shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF $PTLC

Truist Financial Corp cut its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC – Free Report) by 4.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 292,966 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,591 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF were worth $14,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,590,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 9,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. boosted its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. now owns 73,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,798,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Finally, Insigneo Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period.

Get Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF alerts:

Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS PTLC opened at $55.03 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $53.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.88. Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.51 and a fifty-two week high of $55.90. The company has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.78 and a beta of 0.60.

About Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF

The Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (PTLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap index. The fund tracks an index that allocates to a proprietary US large-cap index and\u002For 3-month US T-bills, according to momentum. PTLC was launched on Jun 11, 2015 and is managed by Pacer.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.