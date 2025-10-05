Truist Financial Corp Sells 19,171 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF $SPLG

Truist Financial Corp decreased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 213,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,171 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $15,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPLG. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 6.7% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 41,960,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,759,335,000 after purchasing an additional 2,643,842 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 99.4% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 31,074,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,031,308,000 after buying an additional 15,489,573 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $1,394,006,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,237,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,806,000 after purchasing an additional 773,953 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 10.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,260,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335,809 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.0%

NYSEARCA:SPLG opened at $78.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.61 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $76.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.10. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $56.67 and a 1-year high of $79.13.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

