Truist Financial Corp Sells 19,841 Shares of Vanguard Financials ETF $VFH

Truist Financial Corp reduced its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) by 14.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,841 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $14,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 138,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,653,000 after purchasing an additional 4,156 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 19,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,525,000 after purchasing an additional 2,738 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RBA Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. 61.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Vanguard Financials ETF stock opened at $131.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.92 billion, a PE ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $130.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.06. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 12 month low of $100.87 and a 12 month high of $133.85.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

