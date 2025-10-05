Truist Financial Corp Sells 212,681 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF $SJNK

Truist Financial Corp decreased its position in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK – Free Report) by 28.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 534,991 shares of the company’s stock after selling 212,681 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF were worth $13,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 16,214.3% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 5,675 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 11.8% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 6,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co increased its position in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 215,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,420,000 after acquiring an additional 6,354 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 381,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,603,000 after acquiring an additional 10,364 shares during the period. Finally, Proathlete Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $48,000.

Shares of SJNK stock opened at $25.46 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $23.92 and a 1 year high of $25.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.36.

SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF Profile

The SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (SJNK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of short-term publicly issued US high yield corporate bonds, with a remaining maturity of less than five years. SJNK was launched on Mar 15, 2012 and is managed by State Street.

