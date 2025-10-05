Truist Financial Corp Sells 22,089 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. $TTWO

Truist Financial Corp lessened its position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 51,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,089 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $12,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TTWO. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software in the first quarter valued at approximately $288,410,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 425.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,431,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158,783 shares in the last quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the first quarter worth $180,701,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 107.8% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,001,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,222,000 after acquiring an additional 519,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,865,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,117,123,000 after acquiring an additional 506,026 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 414 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.25, for a total value of $101,947.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 3,003 shares in the company, valued at $739,488.75. The trade was a 12.12% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 22,479 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.47, for a total transaction of $5,113,298.13. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 129,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,523,786.24. This trade represents a 14.76% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 141,825 shares of company stock worth $32,532,671. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Performance

NASDAQ TTWO opened at $257.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $238.32 and a 200-day moving average of $230.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $47.53 billion, a PE ratio of -10.76, a P/E/G ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.01. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $147.78 and a 52-week high of $261.47.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.33. Take-Two Interactive Software had a negative net margin of 72.92% and a positive return on equity of 7.33%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.52) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Take-Two Interactive Software has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.850-0.950 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 2.600-2.850 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TTWO shares. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $269.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. CICC Research started coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $272.00 price objective for the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TTWO

About Take-Two Interactive Software

(Free Report)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.