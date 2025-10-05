Truist Financial Corp Sells 3,406 Shares of Workday, Inc. $WDAY

Truist Financial Corp reduced its holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,692 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,406 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Workday were worth $14,806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Chicago Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Workday by 2.2% in the second quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 175,802 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,193,000 after acquiring an additional 3,824 shares in the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Workday in the second quarter worth about $1,551,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Workday by 30.7% in the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,470 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. SWS Partners increased its holdings in shares of Workday by 7.7% in the second quarter. SWS Partners now owns 5,441 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GC Wealth Management RIA LLC bought a new stake in shares of Workday in the second quarter worth about $423,000. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WDAY shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Workday from $279.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Workday from $330.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Piper Sandler upgraded Workday from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $235.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.83.

Workday Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $236.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $63.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.48, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $230.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $237.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Workday, Inc. has a 1-year low of $205.33 and a 1-year high of $294.00.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The software maker reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Workday had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 6.51%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.75 EPS. Workday has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Workday

In other Workday news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 451 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.86, for a total value of $105,921.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 42,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,093,578.22. The trade was a 1.04% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Zane Rowe sold 6,000 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.59, for a total value of $1,437,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 178,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,747,168.62. This represents a 3.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 253,254 shares of company stock worth $58,996,376 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 19.31% of the company’s stock.

Workday Company Profile

(Free Report)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Featured Stories

