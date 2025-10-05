Truist Financial Corp Sells 4,587 Shares of JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF $JQUA

Truist Financial Corp decreased its stake in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Free Report) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 184,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,587 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.17% of JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF worth $11,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its position in JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 775.0% in the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. raised its position in JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 68.5% in the first quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its position in JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 516.3% in the first quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the period. CX Institutional bought a new position in JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its position in JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 49.9% in the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period.

JQUA opened at $63.06 on Friday. JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $49.25 and a 1-year high of $63.43. The company has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a PE ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.12.

The JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (JQUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Quality Factor index. The fund selects companies from the Russell 1000 using three quality factors: profitability, earnings, and solvency. JQUA was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

