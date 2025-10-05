Truist Financial Corp Sells 47,918 Shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF $COMT

Truist Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 400,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,918 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF were worth $10,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 56.4% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $220,000. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 35.7% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 39,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after buying an additional 10,287 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 10.2% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 13,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth grew its position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 274,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,263,000 after buying an additional 3,415 shares in the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF stock opened at $26.61 on Friday. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a 52 week low of $23.11 and a 52 week high of $27.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.90. The stock has a market cap of $630.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.86 and a beta of 0.53.

The iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (COMT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P GSCI Dynamic Roll index. The fund tracks a broad-market commodity index that utilizes a flexible dynamic roll strategy. COMT was launched on Oct 16, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

