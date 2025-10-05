Truist Financial Corp Sells 668 Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF $IWX

Truist Financial Corp cut its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX – Free Report) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 186,379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 668 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.57% of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF worth $15,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 8,893.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,085,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,734,000 after acquiring an additional 4,039,920 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $102,768,000. TIAA Trust National Association increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 8.0% in the first quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 11,158,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,995,000 after purchasing an additional 830,075 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 672.4% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 624,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,348,000 after purchasing an additional 543,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 409.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 344,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,328,000 after purchasing an additional 277,022 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IWX opened at $88.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.39 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $86.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.09. iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $71.48 and a 52-week high of $88.80.

About iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF(the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.