Truist Financial Corp Sells 9,274 Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. $BJ

Truist Financial Corp lessened its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,274 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.10% of BJ’s Wholesale Club worth $13,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BJ. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 199.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,986,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,759,000 after acquiring an additional 1,989,980 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 65.9% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,186,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662,415 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 1,230.1% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,739,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608,571 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 449.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,126,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,477,000 after acquiring an additional 921,139 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 195.6% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,198,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,019,000 after acquiring an additional 792,808 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 25th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $117.00 to $110.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 16th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.63.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Up 1.9%

Shares of NYSE BJ opened at $92.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.79. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.92 and a 52 week high of $121.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.27, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $100.03 and its 200 day moving average is $107.94.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 22nd. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.04. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 30.40% and a net margin of 2.77%.The company had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. BJ’s Wholesale Club’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. BJ’s Wholesale Club has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.200-4.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Paul Cichocki sold 58,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.08, for a total value of $6,432,634.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 114,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,563,100.16. This trade represents a 33.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Graham Luce sold 6,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.86, for a total value of $629,118.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 11,617 shares in the company, valued at $1,160,073.62. This trade represents a 35.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 108,561 shares of company stock worth $11,735,689 in the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Company Profile

(Free Report)

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse clubs. Its product categories include grocery, household and pet, television and electronics, furniture, computer and tablets, patio and outdoor living, lawn and garden, baby and kids, toys, home, health and beauty, appliances, and jewelry.

Featured Articles

