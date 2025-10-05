Truist Financial Corp Trims Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. $ITW

Truist Financial Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,074 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $15,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First United Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.5% during the second quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 5,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 4.6% in the second quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 4,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 2.3% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,328,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 2nd quarter worth $351,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.8% in the second quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 2,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 6,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.08, for a total transaction of $1,803,074.16. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 10,314 shares in the company, valued at $2,734,035.12. The trade was a 39.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ITW opened at $260.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $75.85 billion, a PE ratio of 22.80, a P/E/G ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.10. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12 month low of $214.66 and a 12 month high of $279.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $261.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $251.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 21.31% and a return on equity of 90.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.54 earnings per share. Illinois Tool Works has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.350-10.550 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a $1.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $6.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. This is an increase from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.44%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ITW. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Truist Financial cut Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $283.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $255.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Evercore ISI set a $265.00 price target on Illinois Tool Works and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $240.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $261.58.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

