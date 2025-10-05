Truist Financial Corp Trims Stock Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. $DD

Truist Financial Corp lowered its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 166,137 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 10,136 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $11,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC increased its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 4,077 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 8,749 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Inc. increased its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 17,754 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,173 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DD opened at $79.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $33.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -169.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.08. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a one year low of $53.77 and a one year high of $88.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $75.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.96.

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a positive return on equity of 7.85% and a negative net margin of 1.54%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. DuPont de Nemours has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.400-4.400 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 1.150-1.150 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DD shares. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $85.00 to $93.00 in a report on Friday, September 19th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $107.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.33.

In other news, SVP Steven P. Larrabee sold 43,208 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.17, for a total transaction of $3,334,361.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 38,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,977,604.45. This represents a 52.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 74,208 shares of company stock worth $5,714,861. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

