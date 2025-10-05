Trust Co of Kansas Has $289,000 Position in Alphabet Inc. $GOOG

Trust Co of Kansas reduced its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,629 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 183 shares during the quarter. Trust Co of Kansas’ holdings in Alphabet were worth $289,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 580,897.4% in the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 135,087,705 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $23,963,208,000 after purchasing an additional 135,064,454 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at about $2,622,943,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 411,570,922 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $64,299,725,000 after purchasing an additional 9,687,855 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Alphabet by 9.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 102,232,997 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,971,861,000 after buying an additional 9,243,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $369,713,000. 27.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GOOG stock opened at $246.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $221.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $187.15. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $142.66 and a fifty-two week high of $256.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.00.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.19. Alphabet had a net margin of 31.12% and a return on equity of 34.31%. The firm had revenue of $96.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. Alphabet’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 8th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 8th. Alphabet’s payout ratio is 8.95%.

In related news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 18,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.76, for a total value of $3,448,820.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 243,400 shares in the company, valued at $45,213,984. The trade was a 7.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 23,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.70, for a total transaction of $4,637,754.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 42,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,371,905.30. This trade represents a 35.65% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 276,738 shares of company stock worth $59,135,475 in the last quarter. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Alphabet from $215.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.33.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

