Trust Co of Kansas Sells 152 Shares of Visa Inc. $V

Trust Co of Kansas decreased its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,763 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 152 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises approximately 3.2% of Trust Co of Kansas’ holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Trust Co of Kansas’ holdings in Visa were worth $6,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of V. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 50.1% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 20,635 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,522,000 after acquiring an additional 6,883 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 68.9% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,811 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,733,000 after acquiring an additional 4,817 shares during the period. Pines Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Pines Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,727 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,358,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,369 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Finally, Constitution Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Constitution Capital LLC now owns 3,720 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

V has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Visa from $386.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $408.00 target price (up previously from $396.00) on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Visa from $400.00 to $397.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $385.96.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In other news, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 2,027 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.02, for a total value of $697,328.54. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel directly owned 11,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,102,438.50. This trade represents a 14.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 10,485 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.30, for a total value of $3,589,015.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,815.10. This trade represents a 95.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Visa Trading Up 1.1%

V stock opened at $349.90 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $343.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $346.75. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $273.24 and a fifty-two week high of $375.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $641.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.13. Visa had a return on equity of 58.93% and a net margin of 52.16%.The firm had revenue of $10.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 12th were paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.05%.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

