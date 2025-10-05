TSE:TFI FY2026 EPS Increased by National Bank Financial

TFI International Inc (TSE:TFI – Free Report) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial raised their FY2026 EPS estimates for shares of TFI International in a research report issued on Tuesday, September 30th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $8.20 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $8.18.

Get TFI International alerts:

TFI has been the subject of several other research reports. Cormark lowered shares of TFI International from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Scotiabank lowered shares of TFI International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

TFI International Stock Performance

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.