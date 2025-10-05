Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Shares Down 3.4% After Insider Selling

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) shares dropped 3.4% on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $102.00 and last traded at $101.82. Approximately 906,401 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 3,150,074 shares. The stock had previously closed at $105.42.

Specifically, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 8,363 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.59, for a total transaction of $841,234.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 137,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,846,515.27. This trade represents a 5.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 13,681 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.59, for a total value of $1,376,171.79. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 233,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,468,149.95. This trade represents a 5.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TWLO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Twilio in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Twilio in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Twilio in a report on Saturday, September 27th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Twilio from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Twilio in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.22.

Twilio Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.65. The company has a quick ratio of 4.90, a current ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $15.78 billion, a PE ratio of 857.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.25.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The technology company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.17. Twilio had a return on equity of 2.78% and a net margin of 0.43%.The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Twilio has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.010-1.060 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Twilio

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWLO. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Twilio by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,051 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Twilio by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,937 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Twilio by 10,890.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 93,308 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,136,000 after acquiring an additional 92,459 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Twilio by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,489 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Generali Investments Management Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twilio in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

Recommended Stories

