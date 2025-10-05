Tyler Technologies, Inc. $TYL Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. reduced its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 50.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,131 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 27,992 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.06% of Tyler Technologies worth $16,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TYL. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 17,308.3% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 227,875 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $132,484,000 after purchasing an additional 226,566 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 2.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,459,163 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,173,903,000 after buying an additional 148,762 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the first quarter worth about $57,108,000. TCW Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 144.0% during the 1st quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 152,775 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,822,000 after acquiring an additional 90,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 428,304 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $249,012,000 after acquiring an additional 62,889 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TYL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson set a $585.00 price target on Tyler Technologies and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Barclays upped their target price on Tyler Technologies from $695.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $688.27.

Tyler Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE TYL opened at $502.41 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $555.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $563.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.89. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $494.32 and a fifty-two week high of $661.31.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $584.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.59 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 13.66%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.40 EPS. Tyler Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.200-11.500 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 8.52 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tyler Technologies

In related news, Director Glenn A. Carter sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $538.30, for a total value of $403,725.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 3,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,707,487.60. This represents a 19.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John S. Marr, Jr. sold 4,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $555.53, for a total value of $2,361,002.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 6,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,879,265.99. The trade was a 37.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,500 shares of company stock worth $11,148,043 in the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tyler Technologies Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

