Tyson Foods, Inc. $TSN Stake Boosted by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 66.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 332,578 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 132,947 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $18,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Curat Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new position in Tyson Foods during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Matrix Trust Co grew its stake in Tyson Foods by 28,200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Tyson Foods during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. increased its position in Tyson Foods by 130.6% in the second quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 685 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. 67.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tyson Foods stock opened at $54.71 on Friday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.85 and a 12-month high of $65.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.46 billion, a PE ratio of 24.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.63.

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $13.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.54 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 1.45%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. Tyson Foods has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tyson Foods declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, August 7th that allows the company to buyback 43,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.7%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.91%.

TSN has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Monday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Zacks Research cut shares of Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bernstein Bank lowered shares of Tyson Foods to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $74.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Tyson Foods in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Tyson Foods from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.25.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

