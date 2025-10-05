U.S. Bancorp $USB Shares Acquired by PFG Investments LLC

PFG Investments LLC boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. YANKCOM Partnership grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 59.4% in the 1st quarter. YANKCOM Partnership now owns 698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 118.0% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. 77.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

U.S. Bancorp Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of USB opened at $48.00 on Friday. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $35.18 and a twelve month high of $53.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.48, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.57.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $7.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.07 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 16.30% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. U.S. Bancorp has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.3%. This is a positive change from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.76%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on USB. Morgan Stanley set a $56.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.26.

Insider Buying and Selling at U.S. Bancorp

In other news, EVP Souheil Badran sold 23,727 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.34, for a total transaction of $1,099,509.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 70,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,259,833.64. The trade was a 25.22% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

