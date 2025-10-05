Urogen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) Receives “Buy” Rating from D. Boral Capital

Urogen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at D. Boral Capital in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $25.00 price target on the stock. D. Boral Capital’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 43.68% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Urogen Pharma in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Wall Street Zen raised Urogen Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 13th. Oppenheimer set a $31.00 target price on Urogen Pharma and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 13th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Urogen Pharma in a report on Monday, August 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Urogen Pharma and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Urogen Pharma currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

Urogen Pharma Stock Performance

Shares of Urogen Pharma stock opened at $17.40 on Friday. Urogen Pharma has a 52-week low of $3.42 and a 52-week high of $21.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $804.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.24 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.00 and a 200-day moving average of $13.68.

Urogen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $24.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.06 million. Urogen Pharma had a negative net margin of 164.44% and a negative return on equity of 97,487.15%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Urogen Pharma will post -3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Urogen Pharma

In other Urogen Pharma news, insider Mark Schoenberg sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.69, for a total value of $176,900.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 148,229 shares in the company, valued at $2,622,171.01. The trade was a 6.32% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Jason Drew Smith sold 7,522 shares of Urogen Pharma stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.14, for a total value of $143,971.08. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel directly owned 41,492 shares in the company, valued at $794,156.88. This trade represents a 15.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,062 shares of company stock worth $465,115 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Urogen Pharma

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Urogen Pharma by 491.2% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3,070 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Urogen Pharma by 9.4% during the second quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Urogen Pharma by 187.8% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 94,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 61,545 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Urogen Pharma by 422.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 5,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Soleus Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Urogen Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,934,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

About Urogen Pharma

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for urothelial and specialty cancers. It offers RTGel, a novel proprietary polymeric biocompatible, reverse thermal gelation hydrogel technology to improve therapeutic profiles of existing drugs; and Jelmyto for pyelocalyceal solution.

