Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) Raised to “Hold” at Wall Street Zen

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

VLY has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Cowen started coverage on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.54.

VLY stock opened at $10.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Valley National Bancorp has a 52 week low of $7.48 and a 52 week high of $11.14.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $495.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $495.79 million. Valley National Bancorp had a net margin of 12.87% and a return on equity of 5.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Valley National Bancorp will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 113,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 133,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP increased its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 19,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 55,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter. 61.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, private banking, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Corporate other segments.

