VanEck Semiconductor ETF Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:SMH)

VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Investors purchased 170,355 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 78% compared to the typical daily volume of 95,571 put options.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF stock opened at $336.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.83 and a beta of 1.35. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a twelve month low of $170.11 and a twelve month high of $340.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $301.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $262.25.

Institutional Trading of VanEck Semiconductor ETF

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Grove Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Hilltop National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

