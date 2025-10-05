Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF $MGK Shares Sold by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp lessened its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 509 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $10,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MGK. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 7,716,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,383,620,000 after acquiring an additional 258,515 shares in the last quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 20,186.0% in the second quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 152,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,710,000 after acquiring an additional 151,395 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 12.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 805,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,910,000 after acquiring an additional 90,984 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $24,178,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 253.4% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 25,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,934,000 after acquiring an additional 42,433 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of MGK stock opened at $403.68 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $389.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $354.51. The company has a market cap of $30.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.33 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $262.65 and a 12 month high of $406.88.

About Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

