Vanguard Real Estate ETF $VNQ Position Trimmed by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 134,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 14,546 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $11,991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 65.5% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 22,278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after acquiring an additional 8,816 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 10,909 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $988,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group now owns 11,892 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.03% of the company’s stock.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $91.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $34.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.58 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.45. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $76.92 and a 52 week high of $99.20.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

