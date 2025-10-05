Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF $VBR Shares Bought by PFG Investments LLC

PFG Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 81.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,453 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Victrix Investment Advisors lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 118.0% during the second quarter. Victrix Investment Advisors now owns 3,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 1,897 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 211.1% during the 2nd quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 18,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,699,000 after acquiring an additional 12,872 shares during the period. Columbia Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 1,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC now owns 305,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,483,000 after acquiring an additional 7,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mainsail Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Mainsail Financial Group LLC now owns 27,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,389,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VBR stock opened at $211.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $160.23 and a one year high of $219.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $206.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $194.50.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.