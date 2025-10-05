Veeva Systems Inc. $VEEV Position Cut by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 16.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 39,330 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,613 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $11,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VEEV. Abound Financial LLC bought a new position in Veeva Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in Veeva Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Veeva Systems by 152.9% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 129 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in Veeva Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Maseco LLP bought a new position in Veeva Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 88.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:VEEV opened at $296.47 on Friday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a one year low of $200.30 and a one year high of $302.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $281.68 and a 200-day moving average of $262.93. The company has a market capitalization of $48.60 billion, a PE ratio of 60.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.98.

In other news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 14,595 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $4,378,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 8,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,576,400. This represents a 62.96% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Priscilla Hung sold 171 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.40, for a total value of $48,632.40. Following the sale, the director owned 3,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,127,930.40. This trade represents a 4.13% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,836 shares of company stock worth $5,637,913. Insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Veeva Systems from $300.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. BTIG Research upped their target price on Veeva Systems from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Veeva Systems from $268.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $340.00 target price (up from $310.00) on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $303.67.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

