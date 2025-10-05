Venture Visionary Partners LLC Acquires 22,802 Shares of Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL

Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 264,342 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,802 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.7% of Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $46,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Missouri Trust & Investment Co boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 16,916 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,981,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 6,477 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 10,428 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,838,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Enzi Wealth boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Enzi Wealth now owns 2,561 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Capital Management LLC WI boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Park Capital Management LLC WI now owns 6,005 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Alphabet news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 18,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.76, for a total value of $3,448,820.16. Following the transaction, the director owned 243,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,213,984. The trade was a 7.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.38, for a total transaction of $5,992,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,527,392 shares in the company, valued at $466,000,536.96. The trade was a 1.27% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 276,738 shares of company stock worth $59,135,475. 11.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $245.35 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $221.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $185.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $140.53 and a one year high of $256.00. The company has a market cap of $2.97 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.13, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $96.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.60 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 31.12% and a return on equity of 34.31%. Analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 8th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 8th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Alphabet’s payout ratio is presently 8.95%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Alphabet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Loop Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a $190.00 target price (up previously from $165.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Mizuho set a $295.00 target price on shares of Alphabet and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-three have issued a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.76.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

