Verisk Analytics, Inc. $VRSK Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. decreased its position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 73,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 39,365 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $23,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VRSK. Louisbourg Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the first quarter worth $48,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 186.7% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the first quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Verisk Analytics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $320.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on Verisk Analytics from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Verisk Analytics from $340.00 to $334.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $311.00.

Insider Activity at Verisk Analytics

In related news, Director Christopher John Perry purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $259.80 per share, with a total value of $259,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 1,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $460,625.40. The trade was a 129.37% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Elizabeth Mann sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.72, for a total value of $76,416.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 15,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,862,828.80. This represents a 1.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,520 shares of company stock valued at $2,273,891. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of Verisk Analytics stock opened at $249.04 on Friday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $239.83 and a 1 year high of $322.92. The company has a market cap of $34.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $262.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $288.12.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $772.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $767.91 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 460.89% and a net margin of 30.67%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. Verisk Analytics has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.800-7.000 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verisk Analytics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 15th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.73%.

Verisk Analytics Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics and technology solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers policy language, prospective loss costs, policy writing and rating rules, and various underwriting solutions for risk selection and segmentation, pricing, and workflow optimization; property- and auto- specific rating and underwriting information solutions that allows clients to understand, quantify, underwrite, mitigate, and avoid potential loss for risks; catastrophe modeling solutions, which enables companies to identify, quantify, and plan for the financial consequences of catastrophes for use by insurers, reinsurers, intermediaries, financial institutions, and governments.

