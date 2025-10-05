Vermilion Energy Inc. (TSE:VET) Receives C$14.67 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Vermilion Energy Inc. (TSE:VET – Get Free Report) (NYSE:VET) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$14.67.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$10.50 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th.

VET stock opened at C$11.66 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$10.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$10.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.61. The stock has a market cap of C$1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 0.70. Vermilion Energy has a 52-week low of C$7.29 and a 52-week high of C$15.17.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 29th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.5%. Vermilion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -40.98%.

Vermilion Energy Inc is an international oil and gas producing company. It engages in full-cycle exploration and production programs that focus on the acquisition, exploration, development, and optimization of producing properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The majority of Vermilion’s revenue has derived from the production and sale of petroleum and natural gas.

