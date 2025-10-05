Victory Square Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:VSQTF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Victory Square Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:VSQTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 168,700 shares, an increase of 124.9% from the August 31st total of 75,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 423,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Based on an average daily volume of 423,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Victory Square Technologies Stock Up 1.3%

Victory Square Technologies stock opened at $0.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $50.85 million, a P/E ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 1.41. Victory Square Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.05 and a 1-year high of $0.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Get Victory Square Technologies alerts:

Victory Square Technologies (OTCMKTS:VSQTF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 8th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.16 million during the quarter. Victory Square Technologies had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 30.13%.

About Victory Square Technologies

Victory Square Technologies Inc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in incubation, acquisition and invests in startups, Early stage and provides the senior leadership and resources needed to growth. Through its portfolio companies it focuses on technologies in blockchain, digital health, web3, creator economy, metaverse, machine learning, climate tech, youth, mental health, healthcare, special needs, technology, First Nation, artificial intelligence, and virtual reality/augmented reality, health, mobile gaming, film, esports, cannabis, and education.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Victory Square Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victory Square Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.