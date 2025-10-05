Viewpoint Investment Partners Corp Lowers Holdings in Alphabet Inc. $GOOG

Viewpoint Investment Partners Corp lessened its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 345 shares during the quarter. Viewpoint Investment Partners Corp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 120,253 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $22,901,000 after purchasing an additional 6,410 shares during the last quarter. Revisor Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 107.9% in the 1st quarter. Revisor Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,659 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899 shares during the last quarter. Vest Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 73.0% in the 1st quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 34,978 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,465,000 after purchasing an additional 14,757 shares during the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 2,160 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sovereign Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 58,173 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,088,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphabet news, insider John Kent Walker sold 23,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.70, for a total value of $4,637,754.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 42,999 shares in the company, valued at $8,371,905.30. This represents a 35.65% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.38, for a total value of $5,992,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,527,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $466,000,536.96. The trade was a 1.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 276,738 shares of company stock worth $59,135,475 in the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $246.45 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $221.89 and a 200 day moving average of $187.15. The company has a market cap of $2.98 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $142.66 and a 12-month high of $256.70.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $96.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.67 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 31.12%.The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 8th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Alphabet’s payout ratio is 8.95%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GOOG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Alphabet from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Alphabet from $232.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Alphabet from $230.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on GOOG

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.