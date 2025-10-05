Wall Street Zen Downgrades Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) to Sell

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CNI. Citigroup dropped their price target on Canadian National Railway from $124.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Argus raised shares of Canadian National Railway to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $99.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $120.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.69.

Shares of NYSE CNI opened at $96.35 on Friday. Canadian National Railway has a fifty-two week low of $91.07 and a fifty-two week high of $116.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $59.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $94.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.02.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 26.63% and a return on equity of 21.71%. The business’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.84 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $0.6507 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 8th. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is presently 50.19%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 12,692.7% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 69,976 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,820,000 after purchasing an additional 69,429 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network boosted its position in Canadian National Railway by 6.0% in the first quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 5,933 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Harrington Investments INC boosted its position in Canadian National Railway by 2.1% in the first quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 19,929 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 52,398 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,107,000 after buying an additional 1,343 shares during the period. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in Canadian National Railway by 71.0% during the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,869 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 2,022 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

