Wall Street Zen Downgrades WISeKey International (NASDAQ:WKEY) to Sell

WISeKey International (NASDAQ:WKEY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Friday.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Maxim Group upped their price objective on WISeKey International from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of WISeKey International in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, WISeKey International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.50.

WISeKey International Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WISeKey International

WISeKey International stock opened at $6.94 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.96 and a current ratio of 6.05. WISeKey International has a 12 month low of $1.61 and a 12 month high of $14.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of WISeKey International by 62.1% during the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 17,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 6,623 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WISeKey International during the first quarter worth $45,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of WISeKey International during the second quarter worth $81,000. 0.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About WISeKey International

WISeKey International Holding AG, a cybersecurity company, provides integrated security solutions in Switzerland, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates in two segments, IoT and Managed Public Key Infrastructure (mPKI). It offers microcontrollers that provides identity to various connected devices; and mPKI, which include digital identity, certificate management and signing solutions, and trust services, as well as offers digital certificates; software as a service, including cloud-based certificate life-cycle-management and signing and authentication solutions; software licenses; post-contract customer support for cybersecurity applications; and infrastructure hosting and monitoring services.

