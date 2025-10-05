Wall Street Zen Downgrades York Water (NASDAQ:YORW) to Sell

York Water (NASDAQ:YORW – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.
Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of York Water in a report on Saturday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, York Water has an average rating of “Hold”.
York Water Stock Down 0.4%
York Water (NASDAQ:YORW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $19.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.00 million. York Water had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 25.83%. Analysts predict that York Water will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On York Water
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in York Water during the 1st quarter valued at $343,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in York Water by 12,413.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 9,186 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in York Water by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 85,086 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,951,000 after purchasing an additional 22,866 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in York Water during the 1st quarter valued at $2,349,000. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in York Water by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 31,120 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 7,576 shares in the last quarter. 49.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About York Water
The York Water Company impounds, purifies, and distributes drinking water. It owns and operates three wastewater collection systems; ten wastewater collection and treatment systems; and two reservoirs, including Lake Williams and Lake Redman, which hold approximately 2.2 billion gallons of water. The company also operates a 15-mile pipeline from the Susquehanna River to Lake Redman; and owns satellite groundwater systems in York, Adams, and Lancaster Counties, as well as two impounding dams on primary system located in York and Springfield Townships.
