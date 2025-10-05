Wall Street Zen Upgrades US Gold (NASDAQ:USAU) to “Hold”

US Gold (NASDAQ:USAU – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on USAU. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on US Gold from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of US Gold in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on US Gold from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.33.

Get US Gold alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on USAU

US Gold Trading Up 8.3%

NASDAQ:USAU opened at $17.91 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $257.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.71 and a beta of 1.20. US Gold has a 1-year low of $5.44 and a 1-year high of $18.20.

US Gold (NASDAQ:USAU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 15th. The technology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.05. Equities analysts forecast that US Gold will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USAU. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC bought a new position in US Gold in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,163,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH boosted its position in shares of US Gold by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 24,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of US Gold in the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of US Gold during the first quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in US Gold by 109.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 251,330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,067,000 after purchasing an additional 131,394 shares during the last quarter. 6.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

US Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

U.S. Gold Corp. engages in the exploration and development of gold and precious metals in the United States. It also explores for copper and silver deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the CK Gold project, which consists of various mining leases and other mineral rights covering approximately 1,120 acres in Laramie County, Wyoming; the Keystone project that consists of 601 unpatented lode mining claims covering approximately 20 square miles in Eureka County, Nevada; and the Challis Gold project, which consists of 77 unpatented lode mining claims covering approximately 1,710 acres in Lemhi County, Idaho.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for US Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.