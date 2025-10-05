Wall Street Zen Upgrades Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) to “Buy”

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Cfra Research downgraded Visteon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Bank of America upped their price target on Visteon from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Baird R W upgraded Visteon from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Robert W. Baird set a $144.00 price target on Visteon in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Visteon from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.08.

Visteon Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:VC opened at $120.95 on Friday. Visteon has a 52-week low of $65.10 and a 52-week high of $129.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $121.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.35. Visteon had a return on equity of 23.22% and a net margin of 7.61%.The firm had revenue of $969.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $943.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Visteon has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Visteon will post 8.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Visteon

In other news, SVP Robert R. Vallance sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 18,838 shares in the company, valued at $2,260,560. This trade represents a 9.60% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Francis M. Scricco sold 4,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.53, for a total value of $524,305.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 2,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $336,519.76. This trade represents a 60.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,102 shares of company stock worth $1,338,295 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Visteon

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VC. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Visteon in the 4th quarter worth $203,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Visteon by 11,981.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 13,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 13,779 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Visteon by 558.9% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in Visteon by 286.7% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Finally, Washington Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Visteon by 19.0% during the first quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Visteon

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters for 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, local dimming, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and infotainment and connected car solutions, including scalable Android infotainment for seamless connectivity, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistants with natural language understanding.

