Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 509 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV

Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,080 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 0.8% of Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 33.0% during the second quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of IVV opened at $672.42 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $651.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $607.04. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $484.00 and a twelve month high of $675.93. The stock has a market cap of $704.39 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

