Waystar (NASDAQ:WAY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wall Street Zen

Waystar (NASDAQ:WAY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citizens Jmp started coverage on shares of Waystar in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. They issued a “mkt outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Baird R W raised shares of Waystar to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Waystar from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Waystar in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Waystar in a research note on Friday, September 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.14.

Get Waystar alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Waystar

Waystar Price Performance

Waystar stock opened at $38.64 on Friday. Waystar has a 52 week low of $26.85 and a 52 week high of $48.11. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a PE ratio of 80.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.69.

Waystar (NASDAQ:WAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. Waystar had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 5.65%. The business had revenue of $270.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Waystar has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.360-1.400 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Waystar will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Waystar

In other news, insider Eric L. (Ric) Sinclair III sold 19,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total transaction of $776,742.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 474,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,007,284.78. This represents a 3.93% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Paul G. Moskowitz sold 4,295,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total transaction of $168,412,400.19. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 13,759,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $539,526,071.10. This represents a 23.79% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,677,917 shares of company stock worth $182,939,156. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Waystar by 62.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,090,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,263,000 after acquiring an additional 3,099,211 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Waystar by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,239,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011,940 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Waystar by 3,883.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,268,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,601,000 after purchasing an additional 3,186,869 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Waystar by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,376,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,155,000 after purchasing an additional 309,119 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Waystar by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,087,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,323,000 after purchasing an additional 201,262 shares during the period.

About Waystar

(Get Free Report)

Waystar Holding Corp. is a software company which provide healthcare payments. Waystar Holding Corp. is based in LEHI, Utah.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Waystar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waystar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.