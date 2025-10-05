Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Acquires 1,095 Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC $JAZZ

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report) by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,429 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hurley Capital LLC bought a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 85.6% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 258 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2,445.5% during the first quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 280 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 137.6% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 278 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 89.14% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ JAZZ opened at $139.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC has a twelve month low of $95.49 and a twelve month high of $148.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $123.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.66. The stock has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.73, a P/E/G ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 0.28.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Jazz Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:JAZZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($8.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($5.61) by ($2.64). Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 9.91% and a positive return on equity of 5.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.30 EPS. Jazz Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.800-5.600 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC will post 16.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $162.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $163.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $152.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.93.

Insider Activity at Jazz Pharmaceuticals

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, Director Bruce C. Cozadd sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $490,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 408,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,235,640. This represents a 0.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 11,500 shares of company stock worth $1,525,280 in the last three months. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Xywav for cataplexy or excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) with narcolepsy and idiopathic hypersomnia; Xyrem to treat cataplexy or EDS with narcolepsy; Epidiolex for seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut and Dravet syndromes, or tuberous sclerosis complex; Zepzelca to treat metastatic small cell lung cancer, or with disease progression on or after platinum-based chemotherapy; Rylaze for acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma; Enrylaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia and lymphoblastic lymphoma; Defitelio to treat severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease; and Vyxeos for newly-diagnosed therapy-related acute myeloid leukemia.

