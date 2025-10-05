Webster Financial Corporation $WBS Shares Sold by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust lowered its stake in Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE:WBS – Free Report) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 377 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Webster Financial were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its position in Webster Financial by 4.0% in the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 401,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,922,000 after buying an additional 15,420 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Webster Financial by 4.5% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Webster Financial by 4.5% in the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its position in Webster Financial by 2.6% in the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 53,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,896,000 after buying an additional 1,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Webster Financial by 32.4% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on WBS shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Webster Financial in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James Financial boosted their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.67.

Insider Activity

In other Webster Financial news, CEO John R. Ciulla sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.95, for a total value of $463,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 239,872 shares in the company, valued at $13,900,582.40. This represents a 3.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William L. Atwell sold 16,823 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total transaction of $995,921.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 30,915 shares in the company, valued at $1,830,168. This represents a 35.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 36,445 shares of company stock valued at $2,168,537. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Webster Financial Stock Up 1.0%

WBS stock opened at $59.54 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $59.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. Webster Financial Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $39.43 and a fifty-two week high of $63.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.05.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.09. Webster Financial had a net margin of 20.06% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The firm had revenue of $715.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $716.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Webster Financial Corporation will post 5.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Webster Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 21st. Investors of record on Monday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 11th. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.45%.

Webster Financial Company Profile

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking.

