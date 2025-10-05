Wedbush Raises Earnings Estimates for Progress Software

Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ:PRGS – Free Report) – Wedbush boosted their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Progress Software in a report released on Tuesday, September 30th. Wedbush analyst D. Ives now anticipates that the software maker will earn $4.38 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.22. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Progress Software’s current full-year earnings is $4.01 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Progress Software’s Q4 2025 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.19 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.52 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Progress Software in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Progress Software from $64.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Progress Software from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Progress Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Progress Software in a report on Friday, June 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

NASDAQ PRGS opened at $46.17 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Progress Software has a 12 month low of $40.29 and a 12 month high of $70.56.

In related news, Director Rainer Gawlick purchased 1,710 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $43.48 per share, for a total transaction of $74,350.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 55,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,415,053.12. The trade was a 3.18% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David Krall acquired 5,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $48.90 per share, with a total value of $250,612.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 100,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,894,401. This trade represents a 5.40% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 12,431 shares of company stock worth $613,307 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Maseco LLP bought a new stake in Progress Software during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quaker Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Progress Software by 200.0% in the second quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Progress Software during the second quarter worth $41,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Progress Software by 135.1% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,051 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 183.0% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 985 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the last quarter.

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers OpenEdge, an application development platform for running business-critical applications; Chef, a DevOps/DevSecOps automation software; Developer Tools that consists of software development tooling collection, including .NET and JavaScript UI components for web, desktop and mobile applications, reporting and report management tools, and automated testing and mocking tools; Kemp LoadMaster, an application delivery and security product offering cloud-native, and virtual and hardware load balancers; and Sitefinity, a digital experience platform foundation delivering intelligent and ROI-driving tools for marketers.

