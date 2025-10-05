Welcia Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WLCGF) Short Interest Update

Welcia Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WLCGF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 30,400 shares, an increase of 112.6% from the August 31st total of 14,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Welcia Price Performance

WLCGF stock opened at $16.41 on Friday. Welcia has a fifty-two week low of $16.41 and a fifty-two week high of $21.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.41.

Welcia (OTCMKTS:WLCGF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 8th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion.

About Welcia

Welcia Holdings Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of drug stores with dispensing pharmacies in Japan. Its stores offer OTC products, cosmetics, household goods, food, and other products. The company also offers counseling, late-night, and long-term care services, as well as home-visit bathing and nursing care support services, as well as housing services for elderly people.

